Mayor visits rain emergency centre

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar visited Rain Emergency Centre in KMC Sports Complex on Tuesday morning and reviewed the complaints received after Monday’s rains in Karachi.

DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, chairman finance committee city council Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, chairman parks committee Khurram Farhan, advisor to Mayor Karachi Farhat Khan, director general technical services Shahab Anwer and other officers were also present on this occasion, said a statement on Tuesday.

Later, while talking to media representatives Mayor Karachi said this Emergency Centre was fully functional during last night rains and addressed all complaints received.

He said many trees and poles fallen due to strong breeze and heavy downpour but were lifted and removed through parks department team whereas pumped out rain water from underpasses was also done to save the people from any inconvenience.

He said that he had been in contact with the K-Electric for restoration of electric supply in some areas which were affected due to power breakdown after rain and the restoration process being underway.

The Mayor Karachi said all concerned municipal staff and machinery had been kept in operation to ensure swift action on any complaints regarding rains.