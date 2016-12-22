Mayor visits Quaid-i-Azam University

Staff Reporter

Sheikh Anser Aziz, Mayor, Islamabad and Chairman CDA, visited Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) with regard to its pressing land issues. He and his team, comprising of senior officers and staff of the CDA, were welcomed by QAU VC Javed Ashraf. The Mayor was briefed by Dr. Ilhan Niaz, Offical Spokesperson QAU, and Engineer Bakht Rehman, Project Director QAU, on the status of current encroachments. QAU Resident Officer Prof. Dr. Wasim Ahmed also elaborated upon the situation.

The Mayor and his team were very receptive to assisting QAU and it was agreed that in order to address the more serious long term issues and Joint Working Group would be constituted immediately. The Mayor also nominated DDG Environment and DG Land and Estate as focal persons to immediately commence helping QAU with boundary wall and on ground demarcation so that QAU could commence action against encroachers. The Mayor also agreed to take swift and exemplary action against the land grabbers that have colonized the Third Avenue and CDA Land on periphery of QAU.

Subsequent to the meeting the Mayor and QAU VC accompanied by their teams proceed on site visit to Koth Hathial and personally verified the latest encroachments from that side. They also visited other sites including the location of a hostel construction that was being obstructed by alleged ‘mutasireen’ who had been paid for their land but refused to vacate in spite of passage of 40 years. Media team accompanied the Mayor and VC and was on hand to record the entire visit and report on the same.

QAU is resolved to pursue the matter of securing of QAU estate and is heartened by Mayor Islamabad visiting the campus and seeing things for himself. According to latest rankings by US News and World Report QAU is No. 1 university in Pakistan, No. 4 in South Asia, No. 95 in Asia, and No. 539 in the world but in spite of this it is facing destruction of its estate at the hands of land grabbers and other elements.