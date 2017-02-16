Mayor visits Lines Area, Karachi Admin Society

City Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar paid a visit to Lines Area and Karachi Administration Society here on Thursday.

The Mayor reviewed the condition of different localities of Lines Area and inspected the construction of roads in Karachi Administration Society (KAS) and also met with the area people and listened to their problems, said a press release.

On this occasion he said two parks were being developed in Lines area and the construction of roads underway in KAS.

The Mayor said the condition of Lines Area was very bad, roads being in pathetic condition and residents not getting clean water.

He said china cutting mafia was operating in the city and no one seems ready to own the city. The people in Lines Area were filling the trenches on roads on self help basis and this condition is really awful, he added.

He was accompanied by the D.G Technical Services Shahab Anwer, Sr. Director Municipal Services and Sr. Director Katchi Abadies/Anti encroachments whereas former MPA Masroor Ahmed and chairman DMC East Moeed Anwer were also present on this occasion.