Mayor visits Bagh Ibne Qasim

City Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said restoration and renovation work of Karachi’s biggest park, Bagh Ibne Qasim which has been devastated in last eight years is being carried on and soon this park will be opened for public whereas Sindh Government has been asked to provide funds for developing parks and play grounds in other less developed areas of Karachi also. We are developing parks in Lines Area and North Nazimabad with our own resources despite having limited resources.

He said this on a visit of Bagh Ibne Qasim to see the present development works. M.D Karachi Water & Sewerage Board Hashim Raza Zaidi,Sr. Director Municipal Service, D. G Parks and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi said again that we will never allow anyone to grab government lands including parks, playgrounds and other government property. Land mafia want to grab such land and deprive the people of recreation places like parks and grounds but we will protect every inch of it.

He said Bagh Ibne Qasim is at the seaside and people from all over Karachi and from other cities of the country visit this huge park with their family members however even this park has been made target of land mafia but elected Leadership of Karachi will never allow this.

He said small development projects being done despite of limited resources so that citizens could get some relief.

Mayor Karachi said this is injustice to citizens of Karachi that no funds being given to Karachi.

All political parties want that Karachi get its right due and funds. In a briefing on this occasion the Mayor was informed that restoration work of Bagh ibne Qasim being done with solely KMC resources.

Mayor Karachi said to M.D KWSB to correct the leakage from nearby sewerage pipeline so that “seme and thore” could be stopped in park. M.D Karachi Water & Sewerage Board assured all possible cooperation in this connection.