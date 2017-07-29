Mayor urges workers to show unity to strengthen KMC

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said KMC officers have a great responsibility on their shoulders to bring stability in the organization and work hard for solving problems of citizens.

He urged the officers to forget their differences and show unity among them by improving their coordination to strengthen KMC department and ultimately bringing improvement in all sectors of civic life in Karachi.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest in Ziafat-e-Eid programme.

DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, Vice Chairman Abdul Rauf, KOWA President Jamil farooqui, Vice Chairman Nazeer Lakhani, Gen. Secretary Bilal Manzar, Information Secretary Ali Hassan Sajid and other office bearers and memebrs of the KMC Office Welfare Asociation were also present on this occasion.

The Mayor Karachi said the association has provided a good platform to the Officers of KMC to resolve their issues and work for the betterment of officers and the organization.

He said KMC and KDA are our own organizations and we want to make KMC an examplary public service organization which could be done with the support and cooperation of the members of KMC Officers Welfare Assocation.

He said corruption will not be tolerated in the organization and therefore, we have adopted the policy of discourage this trend and encourage the honest and hard working officials.

A resolution was presented on this occasion by the KMC Office Welfare Asociation to change the name of Zulfiqarabad Tankers Terminal to Wasim Akhtar Terminal as an acknowledgement of his efforts and role in making this terminal operational and to get rid the citizens from an old problem of parking of tankers on roads and other places. The members unanimously approved the resolution.