Mayor urges Building Control Section to work for betterment of city

Staff Reporter

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that Building Control Section (BCS) is vital organ of CDA. Building and construction discipline in the capital city revolves around BCS. BCS therefore needs to rise to the occasion and accelerate its activities for betterment of the city. All means will be provided to BCS for this purpose. Performance of BCS is satisfactory but room for improvement is always there.

Mayor of Islamabad expressed these views while chairing monthly BCS review meeting at the CDA headquarters.

On this occasion, Sheikh Anser Aziz was apprised that Building Control Section (BCS) of Capital Development Authority (CDA) issued 105 building plans approvals, 63 completion certificates and approvals 120 cases of NOCs / commercialization charges / additional charges during the month of June, 2017. Building Control Section received Rs.39,651,654/- as fee for above mentioned heads during month of June.

Director BCS during the meeting further briefed that BCS-I Section approved 38 cases approval of building plans during the month of June. Similarly during the same month 13 cases for completion of certificates and 40 cases commercialization charges / NOCs were also approved by BCS-I section. BCS-I Section therefore received Rs.25,548,120/- during the month of June against above said approvals.

The meeting was further briefed that BCS-II Section of Building Control Section approved 30 cases of completion certificates against receipt of 702,641/- during the month of June. Similarly, 43 cases of building plans were approved against receipt of Rs.5,873,748/-. BCS-II section approved 52 cases of commercialization charges / NOC during the month of June. Collectively, BCS-II Section received amount of Rs.8,393,549/- during the month of June.

Director BCS further informed the meeting that BCS-III Section issued 20 completion certificates during the month of June against receipt of 859,510/-. Similarly, BCS-III approved 24 building plans against receipt of 171,100/- while 28 cases of commercialization charges / NOCs were also approved against receipt of 4,679,375/-. BCS-III received total amount of Rs.5,709,985/- of collectively during June, 2017.