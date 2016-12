Rawalpindi

The unopposed elected Mayor of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation, Sardar Muhammad Naseem Khan of Pakistam Muslim League (N) will take oath of office on Saturday.

Besides Mr Sardar, the unopposed elected deputy mayor Ch Tariq would also take oath today.

Administrator Rawal Town,Nazia Parveen Sudhan will administer oath to the new city mayor and deputy mayor at a ceremony to be held in Rawalpindi Arts Council.—APP