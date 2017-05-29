Mayor stresses need of immediate drain cleaning

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar after inaugurating the extension of Shafiq Morr said to Sindh Government to carry out service road and safety wall construction alongside Gujjar Nala after the removal of encroachments or encroachers will again establish their encroachments at this drain. Cleaning of storm water drains was necessary before the start of the Monsoon.

Frontier Nala in Orangi Town must also be cleaned immediately. Shafiq Morr was regularly facing traffic jam however completion of this project would change this and citizens would facilitate in Ramzan ul Mubarak.

He was accompanied by the chairman of DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, Vice Chairman Shakir

Ali, Director General Works Shahab Anwer, Senior director Municipal Services Masood Alam and other officers on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi while talking to media representatives said traffic flow would improve with the completion of this Rs14 crore worth bridge extension project at Shafiq Morr which was originally started as Rs99million project but due to delay in approval of revise PC1 its cost enhanced and other problems also occured.

Mayor Karachi said traffic congestion and gridlock started right after the start of Ramzan ul Mubarak, wrong side traffic also caused road accidents. He said encroachments established alongside main roads and on pavements were being removed and today all such encroachments from Stadium Road to Millenium Mall have been removed and very soon Hawkes Bay Road will also be freed from encroachments.

Mayor Karachi said this project was started in 2014 and delayed due to some reasons, however, now this being opened for traffic before Ramzan.