Mayor stresses importance of mutual coordination

Observer Report

Deputy Mayor Karachi Dr. Arshad Vohra has said that by solving personal differences through negotiations lead to end conflicts and further strengthen social fabrics.

This positive steps of mutual coordination also promote social values.

He expressed these views while speaking at a two day seminar on Conflict Management held by City Institute of Image Management in coordination with Freedom Gate Pakistan and FNF, said a statement.

President of FNF Muhammed Anwer, renowned scholar Professor Dr. Huma Baqai, Director CIIM Muhammed Shahid, city councilors from different parties, members of civil society and students of colleges and universities were also present on this occasion.

The Deputy Mayor said it was an important need of the society to discuss the subject of conflict management and take steps for their resolutions.

Dr. Arshad Vohra expressed hope that effort of creating awareness by this forum through workshop attended by the elected representatives and civil society would help bring improvement in the society.