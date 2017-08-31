Mayor of Sargodha pays tributes to late Zahid Malik

Reference in memory of a man who convinced people to realize and uphold Ideology of Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Sargodha

Rich tributes were paid to custodian of Pakistan’s Ideology, a vigorous defender of the Two Nation Theory, world renowned journalist and late Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Zahid Malik at a reference held at Ghausia Masjid Syed Hamid Ali Shah. The reference was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life who offered their love and prayed for the blessing of Zahid Malik’s soul at his first death anniversary (died: Sept 1, 2016). Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) Sargodha Chapter had organized the reference. Chief Guest on the occasion, Mayor of Sargodha Malik Muhammad Aslam Navid addressing the reference ceremony said Zahid Malik was hero of the nation and a soldier of Pakistan who guarded the ideological borders of the country. He was a great intellectual and always raised voice for the oppressed communities particularly the people of the Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK). Zahid Malik has died yet his voice echoes even today drawing the world’s attention towards atrocities of the occupying Indian forces in the IOK, said Malik Aslam. He said the services rendered by Zahid Malik in the field of journalism would be remembered long and our generations will be grateful to him for his contributions in strengthening the ideological borders of Pakistan. Intellectual Attiqur Rehman said Zahid Malik was a man greater than life. Whoever met him, later thought and spoke high of him for he was a humble, generous man who devoted his life to the cause of Islam and Ideology of Pakistan. Malik Laal Khan said great personalities like Zahid Malik are born in centuries. He was a hardworking man who never took rest or respite and always thought and worked for the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan. Dr Haroon Rashid Tabasum said Zahid Malik was the name of a phenomenon. At one time, he worked on a number of fronts. Establishment of the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) for the promotion and propagation of the Ideology of Pakistan was a great achievement of Zahid Malik. Another is his world known book “Mazameen-e-Quran” or “Subjects of Quran”. The book has been translated into a number of languages including English, German and French.