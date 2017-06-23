Mayor reviews development work

City Reporter

Mayor Karachi, Wasim Akhtar paid a surprise visit to different parts of Karachi on Wednesday night and reviewed dev elopement being carried out by the Metropolitan corporation.

Though the Karachi Mayor has been complaining about non-provision of funds for upkeep of Karachi, he is managing the essential development work through judicious use of resources, strict compliance of rules and transparency, sources said. Wasim Akhtar during his visit to various parts of the city reviewed progress on the ongoing development work in the areas and issued some instructions.