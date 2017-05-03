Mayor presides meeting on graveyards, Shab-e-Barat arrangements

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar directed the Graveyard department to submit its proposals for bringing improvement in existing KMC graveyards in the city and to streamline the working of this department.

He was chairing a meeting in his office on Tuesday, said a statement. The Municipal Commissioner Hanif Mohammad Merchawala, Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwer, Administrtor DMC West Ghulam Farid,MC of DMC East Afaq Saeed, Chairman Finance Committee Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, Director General Technical Services Shahab Anwer, Sr. Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Sr. Director Anti Encraochments Nazeer Lakhani, Director Technical S.M Shukaib and other officers from KMC and DMCs also attended the meeting. The Mayor on this occasion also gave instructions for finalization of all arrangements for coming Shab-e-Barat in the city. He said these arrangements should be completed in coordination with the district administration in each district of Karachi.

He said the fumigation and cleanliness and lighting works should also be done at the earliest to finish these before the Shab-e-Barat.

The Mayor took serious notice of that the city graveyards were already full and the grave diggers still performing burial in these graveyards against heavy fees which goes directly to their pocket. He said a mechanism should be worked out for city graveyards that all such elements are discouraged and a proper system be installed.