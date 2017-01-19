Mayor Multan to beautify city

Multan

Mayor Multan Naveed-ul-Haq Araein on Wednesday vowed to beautify the city through an integrated master plan. Under the plan, new fun parks would be constructed, vegetation in public places to be ensured after clearing encroachments.

Talking to APP, he said in a way similar to that of One Window Operation, facilitation center was being set up in the city with the help of World Bank to facilitate the public in interacting with various government departments and agencies.

He said, he had started accountability process, campaign against cleanliness and encroachment from his own constituency and determined to never let any part of Municipal Corporation spared from the said hazards as it had eclipsed the beauty of the city right now.—APP