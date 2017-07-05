Mayor launches spray drive against dengue

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar launched city-wide fumigation drive in Karachi by filling the spray machine with insecticide before start of spray in Mehmoodabad here on Tuesday. Deputy Mayor Karachi Dr Arshad Vohra, MNA Ali Raza Abidi, Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwer, Vice Chairman Abdul Rauf Khan and others were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

Later, while talking to media, Wasim Akhtar said this campaign would be carried out from July 4 to 19 during which spray vehicles would perform spray in all union counils of a district.

In all 50 spray vehicles will be used in this drive that has been conducted with the coordintion of district municipal administration. He called this commendable the way rain water cleared from city roads after recent rains in Karachi.

