Mayor of Lahore visits Mazar-e-Quaid

The Mayor of Lahore, Col (retd) Mubashar Jawed Sunday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and laid floral wreath and offered fateha. Later talking to media he said incorporation of Quaid-e-Azam’s golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline in the public life could catapult the country towards progress and prosperity.

“It was on the basis of these principles that Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah led the Muslims of sub-continent to achieve independence and a sovereign state for themselves,” he said.

The Mayor of Lahore said the sacrifices rendered by our ancestors demand that Pakistanis as a nation must resort to self-accountability and see for themselves the contribution made by them in their individual capacities for the country.

Earlier, Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum Management Board Engineer Jawad Mughal gave him a detailed briefing about the design of the site and the museum established on the mausoleum premises.—APP

