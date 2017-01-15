Mayor Karachi visits rain-hit areas

City Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that defective sewerage system, encroachments on drains and problem with storm water drainage are big challenges and for their resolution provincial government need to cooperate with City Government.

He expressed these views while talking to media representatives during his visit to different localities in the city hit by yesterday’s rain, said a statement on Saturday.

He said that all concerned staff of KMC with mchinery were on roads to drain out rain water whereas chairmen of DMCs also supervising pumping out rain waters from raods and lanes.

He said that permanent steps were required to solve the problem of accumulation of rain water on main roads and its drainage for which we request the provincial government to include such projects in uplift programs which could ensure swift and proper drainage of rain water.

Cleaning of rain drains should be done on permanent basis to avoid any problem during rainy season, he added. Drainage of rain water would take some time,however municipal bodies adopting all means to compplete the task as soon as possible.

Mayor Karachi took a detailed visit of the city after start of rain on Friday and reviewed the work of drainage of rain water.

He was accompanied by the DMCs East Chairaman Moeed Anwer, DMC Korangi Chairman Nayyar Raza, Sr. Director MunicipalServices Masood Alam, Director General Technical Services Shahab Anwer and other officers.

During his visit the Mayor Karachi went to Tariq Road, Nath Khan Airport, Malir, NIPA Roundabout, University Road, Nehr-e-Khyam Clifton and other areas.