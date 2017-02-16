Mayor invites Chinese companies for investment in capital development projects

Staff Reporter

Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority, Sheikh Ansar Aziz on Thursday welcomed Chinese companies for their interest in development projects of Islamabad.

He said that development work by Chinese companies in Islamabad will further cement already existing relations between Pakistan and China.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of Chinese companies, senior officers of CDA were also present in the meeting.

Present Administration of CDA give high priority to development of Islamabad and umber of development projects were in progress in this regard, he added. He said that Islamabad was already benefiting from projects initiated by China, the friendly country has recently completed solar lighting project in F.9 Park.