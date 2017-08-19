Mayor inspects newly constructed road-drain near Qayyumabad

City Reporter

Mayor Karachi, Wasim Akhtar Thursday evening inspected the ongoing work of road and drain constructed from Qayyumabad KPT Flyover to Police Kiosk via Iqra University Defence View Phase-I here.

The Mayor was briefed that the 27 feet wide and 7,000 RFT road was being completed at the cost of Rs 165 million with construction of concrete drain alongside this road, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the construction of this road was aimed at providing relief to the area residents especially students of university who had lot of difficulty passing through it.

DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, Vice Chairman Abdul Rauf, Kamran Tissori, DG Shahab Anwer, chairmen and vice chairmen of different union councils and officers were also present on the occasion.

While addressing to the people in PS 114 Mayor Karachi said all these works are being carried out in the area considering the public interest.

He said such works will not be stopped and we will continue our journey to progress and development.