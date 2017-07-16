Mayor inspects cleanliness drive

Larkana

The Mayor, Larkana Municipal Corporation(LMC) Muhammad Aslam Shaikh alongwith Deputy Mayor LMC Anwer Ali Lohar Saturday inspected cleanliness campaign which started from New Bus Terminal to Naudero chowk Larkana city, under the supervision of Shahbaz Rangers Larkana.

The campaign was started to remove heaps of waste and garbage from various localities of the Larkana city. Mayor LMC Muhammad Aslam Shaikh stressed the need that the municipal staff should ensure the cleanliness of the city and provide healthy environment to the citizens of Larkana.

He also directed municipal officials that they should realize their responsibilities redouble their efforts, remove the encroachments from both sides of the roads of Larkana city so that the Larkana may look neat and clean. He urged the residents to drop their garbage and other waste in dustbins and collection points of the municipal corporation for its proper disposal.—APP