City Reporter

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter on Monday handed over Rs 1 million grant cheque to President Karachi Press Club.

The President KPC Siraj Ahmed, General Secretary Maqsood Ahmed Yousufi and Members Finance Committee Hasan Abbas, Ahtisham-ul-haq Mufti and Kashif Munir called on Mayor Karachi at his office here, where the grant cheque was given, said a statement.