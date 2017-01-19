Mayor, Dy Mayor, Chairman Central visit Karimabad

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar paid a visit to Karimabad on Wednesday to inspect the ongoing cleanliness campaign in the city.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra, MNA Kishwar Zehra, Chairman DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, Vice Chairman Shakir Ali, Sr. Director Municipal Services and elected women UC Councilors.

The Mayor also went to the Meena Bazar at Karimabad to meet the women shopkeepers and the management of the market, said a statement. He was welcomed at the Meena Bazar by the women shopkeepers and the representatives of the market gave a detailed briefing about the market and its problems.

Later while talking to media representatives he said the stalls setup outside the Meena Bazar would be arranged in an organized manner and the illegal parking of vehicles should be checked so that citizens especially women coming in this area should not face any difficulty and traffic flow could be maintained.

He said it has become essential to erase the encroachments mafia operating in different areas of the city. The Deputy Mayor Karachi Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra urged the shopkeepers and people of the area to play their role in keeping this area clean and beautiful.

He said Meena Bazar was considered a unique market for women in Karachi and therefore it should be kept neat and clean. Mayor Karachi and Deputy Mayor along with the DMC Central Chairman visited different roads of Karimabad to inspect the cleanliness condition there.

Mayor Karachi said he was satisfied with the progress of 100 day cleanliness campaign being carried out in selected union councils of the city, adding that gradual improvement would be seen later.