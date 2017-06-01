Mayor directs wardens to perform duty on designated places

City Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has directed the director of city warden department to ensure presence of wardens on their duty at the designated locations during Ramzan ul Mubarak.

He said that city wardens had been deployed on 93 locations in Karachi whereas 1083 city warden would perform their duty on roads and at city shopping centers, mosques and places of traveeh prayers during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, said a statement on Wednesday.

The wardens help traffic police in controlling traffic especially during peak hours/rush hours and to provide help and assistance to citizens during the Iftar and Taraveeh timings and while shopping at important commercial centers of Karachi.

He said the purpose of the deployment of city warden is to ensure smooth traffic during rush hours in Ramzan and to provide assistance to the people in coordination with the traffic police.