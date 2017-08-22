Mayor directs officials to cope with situation during expected rain

City Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar had directed the concerned officials to remain alert due to forecast of rains in next two days in Karachi.

He said the municipal bodies should keep all necessary machinery in working condition and the staff should start drainage of rain water right immediately after rain so that citizens could be saved from any trouble owing to accumulation of rain water, said a statement on Monday.

He said citizens can lodge their complaints regarding rains on Rain Emergency Centre, KMC Sports Complex no: 0332-2685090 and 0335-7553976 besides complaints no: 1339.