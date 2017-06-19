Mayor directs extension in CDA hospital’s service network

Zubair Qureshi

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sh Anser Aziz said that medical facilities at Capital Hospital would be further improved and the hospital’s service network would be further extended.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views during a meeting, which was attended by Executive Director Capital Hospital and other senior officers of the authority.

The meeting reviewed the performance of the Capital Hospital during the month of May. On this occasion Mayor of Islamabad was apprised that CDA Hospital treated 71,690 patients during the month of May, 2017. The number includes both CDA employees and the outdoor patients.

The meeting was further informed that 37,117 outdoor patients were provided treatment at CDA hospital during the month of May in addition to the 958 in door ward admissions. Moreover, 29,196 pathology laboratory examinations, 260 operation theatre procedures, 2134 general radiology and 269 imaging radiology, 435 provided physiotherapies, 1003 ECGs/ECHO/ ETT and 272 Dialysis of patients were also conducted during the month of May, 2017.

Besides 40 babies were born at the Capital Hospital during the month of May. Similarly six patients expired at the Capital Hospital during this duration, the meeting was further told.