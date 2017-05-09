Mayor demands for increase in citizens’ medical facilities

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has said with the increasing population of the city medical facilities for the city are negligible and they should be increased at Federal and provincial level.

He said this while inaugurating a temporary mobile chest pain Unit facility established by National Institute of Cardio Vascular diseases (NICVD) beneath the Gulshan flyover chowrangi here on Monday.

Mayor underlined the need of a huge team to immediately control the heart attack and its diagnosis as well knows the reasons of heart attack. Mayor was apprised that this unit is fully equipped with to stop the heart attack immediately and also ECG would be done here.

Mayor appreciated the efforts of NICVD doctors to establish such units and stressed that such temporary units should be established all over the city.

Mayor said if such units are established at different places of the city, pressure on the hospitals will be reduced.

He also underlined the need to create awareness among the people how to be prevented from heart ailments.