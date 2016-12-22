Mayor complains of lack of authority

City Reporter

Waseem Akhtar the mayor of Pakistan’s largest city has complained of not having any authority.

Addressing a ceremony here, Akhtar said despite being elected he did not have the authority to work. “The entire nation knows; the people of Karachi know that we do not have the authority. Our hands are tied”.

Waseem Akhtar added that he had protested everywhere regarding the lack of power.

According to Waseem Akhtar, local governments were strong worldwide, yet this was not the case in Pakistan. “This is the only country where the local government is stripped of authority”.

During his visit to different schools at Tahir Villa in connecting with 100-day cleanliness drive, Akhtar said that Karachi was presenting destruction’s look for the last eight years. He hailed the participation of school children in the cleanliness drive.