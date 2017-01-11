Mayor complains against letting Karachi down

Staff Reporter

Karachi Mayor,Waseem Akhtar complained Tuesday that rulers have let down Karachi, denied funds for its development, and had left the city at the mercy of circumstances.

He said this while attesting the inauguration ceremony of Out Patient Department (OPD) in Nazeer Hussain Memorial Kidney Center on Tuesday.

He criticised the government of Sindh while saying that the rulers have turned idle for the provincial capital Karachi. “Damaged roads, piles of garbage and ignorance of municipal corporation hospitals have been caused by Sindh government.”

The Karachi mayor claimed building of hospitals with free treatment for the poor but complained about the unavailability of electricity for them. He provided 5 dialysis machines for Chandka Medical College in Larkana and another ten for Landhi Medical Complex.