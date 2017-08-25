Mayor chairs meeting on arrangements for cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said he was surprised by Solid Waste Management Board’s awarding of offal removal contract on Eid-ul-Azha for only two districts of Karachi, although they get whole of the budget.

He said this while chairing a meeting in his office, said a statement on Thursday.

The meeting was held to discuss the arrangements made by city’s municipal bodies for lifting and disposal of offal on coming Eid ul Azha.

He said despite we have completed all arrangements with the cooperation and coordination of district administrations and will make all efforts to dispose off all offal during Eid days without delay.

The meeting was attended by the Municipal Commissioner Nawaz Nasim, chairman of DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, chairman of DMC Korangi Nayyar Raza, chairman of DMC East Moeed Anwer, Administrator DMC West Ghulam Farid, former town nazim Izhar Ahmed Khan, City Council Parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, Financial advisor Rehan Khan, Municipal Commissioner South Afaq Saeed, Director General Works Shahab Anwer, Sr. Director municipal services Masood Alam and other officers.

Mayor Karachi said this year 10 to 15 percent increase in sacrifice of animals is expected, last year around 1.7 million animals were sacrificed in the city on Eid ul Azha therefore we have made arrangements to dispose of around 2 million offal during three days of Eid ul Azah.

He said offal collection points were made at the district level from where these will be lifted and carried to the dumping points i.e the trenches for their burial on scientific method.

Mayor Karachi said more labor and machinery will be hired for this operation and KMC will work wherever its services will be required.

He also requested the cantonment board and SITE limited to manage all such work in their areas on Eid ul Azha. Citizens of Karachi have given us their votes and it was our duty to be on ground, he asserted.

The Mayor said any complaints regarding offal removal and disposal during Eid days could be lodged on the KMC Complaints Centre 1339.