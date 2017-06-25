Mayor cancels Eid vacations of sanitary staff

Staff Reporter

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz has cancelled the leaves of staff of concerned formations to keep Islamabad clean and provision of other services including water supply during the Eid days.

He said that staff of MCI has been deputed all over the city in different shifts particularly in commercial areas so that city could be kept clean before and during the Eid days.

He directed to depute staff of Sanitation Directorate at the mosques and Eid Ghas to ensure cleanliness of the surroundings. Furthermore, he directed to increase and ensure uninterrupted supply of water during the Eid days to further facilitate residents.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed Water Supply Wing to depute staff of Water Tanker Service in three shifts. He also directed the

Emergency and Disaster Management to remain vigilant during the Eid days so that any emergency situation, if occurred, could be responded promptly. On this occasion, Sheikh Anser Aziz apprised that help line of Sanitation Directorate 1334 and 9213908 will remain functional and residents can lodge complaints on the above numbers.