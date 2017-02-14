Mayor asks depts to improve performance

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has directed departmental heads of KMC to improve their performance by ensuring punctuality or they face removal from their post.

He said this while chairing a meeting of heads of all departments of KMC in his office on Tuesday, said a statement. Municipal Commissioner Dr. Badar Jameel also attended the meeting.

The Mayor gave various directives to officers and said henceforth all files must be routed through proper channel.

He said the performance of medical and health department was not good therefore doctors and paramedical staff of KMC hospitals must observe punctuality in duty timings or strict action will be taken against them.

He said the officers can meet him in the meeting held on monthly basis, while the recovery departments will have to submit performance report on weekly basis.

The Mayor said a new section R&I (Received & Issued) has been established in KMC and now all files would be sent and processed through this channel.