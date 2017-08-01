Mayor announces to celebrate Independence day in a befitting manner

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has announced to celebrate 70th Independence day of Pakistan in a befitting manner and gave it a name ‘Champions Ka Pakistan’ and it will be celebrated with joint collaboration of KMC officers welfare association and KMC.

This was announced by Mayor Karachi during a press conference held in the KMC Officers Club here, said a statement issued here Monday.

The former Olympian Islahuddin and former test cricketer Shoaib Mohamnmned and Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra, DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, City Council leader of the house Aslam Shah Afridi, parliamentary leaders from opposition parties, president and general secretary of KMC Officers Welfare Association and officers of KMC were also present on the occasion.

The Mayor said the heroes of Pakistan have been invited in this champions of Pakistan event.

It is tradition of KMC to celebrate Independence day every year and it is also the honor of KMC that first reception at KMC old buiding was given to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, father of the nation.

The heroes would be Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmed, foremer cricketers Javed Miandad, Sikandar Bakht and Iqbal Qasim, former world squash champion Jahangir Khan and others. The celebrations will continue from August 1 to 14.

Mayor Karachi said this is a reality that our country was not developing at a pace which is required and the nation was not at the developing stage, we are in the grip of terrorim, corruption, and nepotism, but we should not loose hope but try to develop the country free of terrrorim .

He said there are lot of issues to be resolved in the city like, encroachments, garbage, nepotism are in Karachi but we have to look ahead and celebrate Independence day in a befitting manner.

He explained that from August 1 to 14 celebrations will continue all over the city.

Replying to a question, he said we want to inculcate patriotism all over the country and see to look Pakistan move forward.

He said we should forget our mistakes and move ahead to build this country.

Mayor Karachi said 20,000 natioinal flags will be hoisted all over the city and all the roundabouts of the city will be deecorated.

The KMC old building will be illuminated and huge national flag will be hoisted.

We are celebarating this day with the help of people and no funds were taken from KMC.

Mayor Karachi annaounced that on August 14 flag hoisting cenremony will take place at the Mazar of Quaid-e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah for which school children would also be invited.