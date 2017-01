London

Theresa May will visit Turkey on Saturday for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Downing Street has said. The prime minister is expected to discuss trade, defence and security. Mrs May is likely to fly to Ankara from the US, where she is meeting President Trump on Friday, Number 10 said. It will be Mrs May’s first visit to Turkey as PM and comes in the wake of Mr Erdogan’s clampdown on opponents after the failed coup in July 2016.—NNI