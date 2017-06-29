May survives first parliamentary test after disastrous election

LONDON – British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government on Wednesday defeated its first parliamentary challenge since a disastrous election earlier this month, in a vote on whether to maintain increasingly unpopular austerity measures. The amendment was defeated by 323 votes to 309, reflecting the new landscape in parliament where the Conservatives now need the backing of Northern Ireland’s ultra-conservative DUP party, after losing their majority in this month’s snap election. The Conservatives had expected to increase their majority in the election, but left-wing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn energised voters with an offer of increased public sector investment. With 317 of the 650 seats in parliament, the Conservatives now need to be supported by the DUP’s 10 MPs.

Related