May missed rise in far-right terrorism in UK

London

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been accused of paying disproportionate attention to what she calls the threat from “Islamic extremism” while failing to notice the rise in the far-right terrorism threat.

While May has been busy blaming the recent wave of terror attacks in the UK over “evil” extremists influenced by a “perversion of Islamic teachings,” the recent attack on a mosque in London showed that she was looking in the wrong place, The Independent reported Tuesday.

According to the report, unpublished Home Office figures show that nearly one third of people being monitored under the Channel anti-terror program in 2016-17 leaned towards extreme right-wing ideologies and were vulnerable to radicalization.

The figure stood at around 25 per cent in 2015-16 and rose by around 10 percent in the following period. The rise came into attention after 47-year-old Darren Osborne, a father-of-four from Cardiff, was arrested for running over Muslim worshipers outside a mosque in Finsbury Park on Monday.—Agencies