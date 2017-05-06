May, June to be hottest months in Pakistan this year

Rain/thunderstorm with gusty winds forecast for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and upper parts of the country on Sunday

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI May 06, 2017: Mainly hot and dry weather has been forecast in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, while the very hot weather is likely to prevail in upper Sindh and south Punjab. However, light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in KP, FATA, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Quetta, Zhob divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that May and June will be the hottest and driest months this year with the mercury expected to exceed 40°C in many areas.

Met Office predicted that heat wave would hit Karachi in June and the department would issue warning three-day earlier.

The temperature will remain high during Ramazan month in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh whereas it is expected to drop in upper parts of the country due to expected incessant showers.