May calls Trump ‘wrong’ to attack London Mayor

London

UK Prime Minister Theresa May offered a rebuke of President Trump to a British tabloid today, saying he was “wrong” to criticize Sadiq Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, in the wake of Saturday’s terror attack that killed seven people.

May first told The Sun that the “relationship with America is our deepest and most important defense and security relationship.”

“Having said that,” she added, “I think Donald Trump is wrong in what he said about Sadiq Khan, in relation to the attack on London Bridge.”

Trump has drawn harsh criticism for taking a dig at Khan in the aftermath of Saturday’s attack, and May’s remarks add strength to the argument that he crossed a line with his apparent critique of the mayor Sunday.—Agencies