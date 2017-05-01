May 1st Labour Day

ON the 1st of May,

every year, the

working class throughout the would, celebrate May Day, in order to pay homage to the martyrs of Chicago who laid down their lives against exploitations of the working class and the blatant denial of trade union rights. These martyrs of Chicago laid down their lives in the year 1886.

Their struggle bore fruit and brought them victory when their main demand of fixation of eight working hours per working day for industrial workers was accepted. Before this, industrial workers were made to work for fourteen to sixteen hours per day on a small salary.

They had no job security, no medical or insurance cover in case of accidents, often if industrial workers raised their voice to demand their rights, for improving their economic living conditions, they were punished by their employers.

The demonstration held in 1886, was ruthlessly dealt with the exploitative forces. The result was that many workers lost their lives. When the demonstrating industrial workers reached HAY MARKET, in the heart of Chicago, they were fired upon by state forces. But these workers did not shed their blood in vain. Their message was clearly received the world over.

In the year 1889 a congress of socialist parties, which met in Paris, France, opted to support the Chicago labour movement’s demand of an eight hour work day. They, the members of the congress, chose May 1st 1890 to demonstrate in favour of an eight hour work day.

After this day May 1st came to be observed as May Day or Labour Day to commemorate the struggle of workers in 1886. In Pakistan public holiday is observed on May 1st. There are many instances in our country where labourers are made to work for more then eight hours a day. Workers in brick kilns, children working in carpet factories often lead a miserable life.

As in the past, even today—the May Day banner—The Red Flag is hoisted and carried by millions of workers the world over. The May Day gave rise to International Labour organization. The ILO aims to improvement of working conditions of labourers, setting up social society centres and bringing about social justice. These rights are the fundamental rights of the working class and have to be implemented in every sense of the word.

Human labour is the back bone of a developing country. The workers should be well looked after and kept contended.

The American poet, Emerson has written, “Not gold, but only men can make a nation great and strong – they build the nation’s pillars deep, and lift them to the sky.”— Lawrenc Pinto

