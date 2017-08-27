Maulana Fazl’s portfolio notified

Islamabad

The Cabinet Division on Saturday notified the status of Federal Minister conferred on Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and Minister of State on Marvi Memon by the Prime Minister.

According to separate notifications, the Division said the Prime Minister granted the status of Federal Minister to MNA/Chairman Special Committee of the National Assembly on Kashmir and Minister of State to Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Marvi Memon, exercising powers conferred by rule 15(1) (g) read with Serial No.1A of Schedule-VA of the Rules of Business, 1973.

In another notification, the Division notified termination of the status of Minister of State granted to Shaharyar M Khan on October 22, 2013.—INP