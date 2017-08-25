Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman to launch ‘Islah-e-Watan’ party

After the launch of a mainstream political party by the banned organisation Jamat-ud-Dawa, Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil is all set to launch a new party with a name ‘Islah-e-Watan Party’, Pakistan Today has learnt reliably.

Khalil is a Rawalpindi based cleric who had been tagged by US state department as “specially designated global terrorist” on September 30, 2014. A source close to the cleric has said that the senior cleric was in touch with many of his associates to mobilise people in order to launch his own party, and is in the final stages of finalising details of the new party.

“Maulana (Khalil) has taken a lead from Maulana Makki’s decision to mainstream his (banned) outfit. He believes it is about time to get back all his associates and friends who have been sidelined due to the effective ban on their movement and activities,” the source said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the activists related with JuD have recently entered the political sphere with the launching the Milli Muslim League (MML) — a new political party — on August 8 this year.

When contacted, Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil confirmed his intentions to launch a new political party soon.

“Yes, I have been in touch with my colleagues and followers and we have even finalized a new name for the party – Islah-e-Watan Party. For this purpose, the central Shura (executive committee) would soon meet to finalize details,” he added.

He said that the proposed Islah-e-Watan Party would work for promotion of peace and tranquility in the country.

“We will also launch awareness campaign to mobilise common public against corruption, breach of the articles of the constitution, non-delivery of basic rights to the people at large and helping the suffering humanity,” said the cleric.

“Due to the inept political leadership, Pakistan today faces isolation in the international and regional levels. We will reflect Pakistan’s case at all forums,” he further claimed.

“We plan to approach all religious parties with a message of unity. Our top priority would be to protect and promote the interest of Pakistan,” he maintained. He said today politics has become a tool in the hands of a few elites.

“We would like to condemn the derogatory statement made recently by US President (Donald) Trump. The US needs to know that Pakistan is neither Syria nor Iraq. If any step is taken against Pakistan, we would turn our lands into a graveyard of aggressive forces,” Khalil added.

However, it seems that the mainstreaming of JuD and Ansar ul Ummah would probably serve as fuel for bigger religio-political parties like Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and Jamat-e-Islami who are all set to revive right-wing religious alliance called Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).