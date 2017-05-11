Maturity displayed by institutions represents constitution’s supremacy: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb commenting on the resolution of the Dawn leaks issue that entailed issuance of a necessary notification by the Interior Ministry and withdrawal of the tweet of 29th April by ISPR, said that the decisions made today represented supremacy of the constitution, and triumph for Pakistan and democracy.

She was addressing the launching ceremony of a book written by Irfan Sidique and later at Rawalpindi International Expo.

Marriyum said that it had been proved beyond any iota of doubt that all the state institutions had reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening democracy in the country.

She said that democracy was the only way forward for making Pakistan strong and stable.

The MOS contended that the reports and comments in the international media also corroborated that impression but regrettably there were still some elements out there who were analyzing these developments in a negative light and a section of media was also toeing the same line which was not in the interest of the nation.

The minister said that the Prime Minister had shown a rare statesmanship in dealing with the matter and the military leadership had also exhibited maturity to get over the permeating situation.

She urged the detractors and opponents of the government to join hands with it in furthering the development agenda instead of working on the plot scripted by the enemies of the country.