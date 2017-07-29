Mattis may consult Dunford

US military chief Gen Joseph Dunford has candidly acknowledged that his country cannot win the war in Afghanistan without active cooperation by Pakistan. Speaking at Aspen Security Forum in California, he underlined Pakistan’s role in bringing peace to Afghanistan. However, Secretary of Defence Gen Mattis who declined to certify Pakistan’s cooperation in eliminating the Haqqani network resulting into disruption of reimbursement of $50 million to the country claimed that his decision reflects ground realities.

Gen Mattis ought to consult Gen Joseph Dunford on the extent and mode of cooperation being extended by Pakistan in addressing the challenge of terrorism. The United States has been claiming major progress in the war against terror in Afghanistan and as acknowledged by Dunford this would not have been possible without meaningful and sincere cooperation of Pakistan. When Pakistan did not cooperate, Washington failed to dislodge Taliban government despite use of massive force and its power of destruction in Afghanistan. There are also failures in Afghanistan but it would be unfair to put the blame on Pakistan as the country has its own limitations and constraints. Pakistan Army is in the midst of a country-wide operation against terrorists and it has capacity problems, which should be understood fully and sympathetically by the United States. The US would not be doing any service to the cause of fight against terror by withholding reimbursements for Pakistan and instead this would slow down the progress in the face of lack of resources. Similarly, there should not be total focus on use of force and Washington should listen to the viewpoint of Pakistan and many other states that dialogue should be the priority in order to resolve the longstanding conflict in Afghanistan.

