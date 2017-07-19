Matthews at the double in Tour de France

France

Australian Michael Matthews won his second stage of the 2017 Tour de France on Tuesday and closed in on the green jersey held by Marcel Kittel. Chris Froome retained the overall lead in a hectic finale to stage 16 baulked by crosswinds that saw contenders Daniel Martin and Alberto Contador lose time. Matthews edged a photo finish ahead of Norway’s Edvald Boasson Hagen, already denied by the cameras in stage seven when Kittel won, with John Degenkolb third.

On top of that, Matthews claimed another 50 points in the sprinters’ green jersey competition to close to 29 points behind Quick-Step’s Kittel.

It was a selective group that reached the finish together after Matthews’s Sunweb team set a fast early pace to drop Kittel on the opening third category climb, and then crosswinds in the final 15km scattered groups all over the road.

“We took it from the word go, attacking the whole climb to make it hard for Quick-Step to shut us down,” said Matthews.

“I kept attacking on the first climb, I felt quite good and when I got to the top of climb I heard Kittel was distanced by almost a minute. I called the boys and they came to the front with big smiles on their faces and went full gas.”—AFP