Matric annual result to be announced on July 25

Staff Reporter

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi will announce the matric annual result on July 25.

The BISE spokesman Arslan Ali Cheema told media that all the arrangements for the announcement of the result are being finalized while the result announcement and prize distribution ceremony will be held at 10 AM, on Tuesday.

The names of position holders will be declared on July 24 at 6 PM.

The results will be announced on compact discs (CDs) which can be collected from the respective board offices.

The results will also be available on the boards’ websites www. biserwp.edu.pk and www. biserawalpindi.edu.pk.

The result can also be checked by sending a short message service (SMS) at 800296.