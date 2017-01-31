Matiari-Lahore, Faisalabad transmission lines opening soon

Islamabad

The ground breaking of Matiari-Lahore and Matiari-Faisalabad power transmission line under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is likely to be held in February.

The feasibility study for the transmission lines has been completed and land accusation process is under progress, said an official in ministry of Planning and Development here.

Talking to APP on Monday, the official informed that the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the power transmission lines would be announced in next fiscal year (2017-18). He said the Chinese side has nominated China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Company (CET) and State Grid for this purpose.

Meanwhile he informed that under CPEC, 12 early harvest energy generation projects would be completed by 2017-18 which would help to meet the energy requirements of the country.

“These energy generation projects would produce 5000 MW of electricity and overcome power demand supply gap in the country”, he added. He informed that the short term projects would be mostly related to energy generation projects based on coal, solar, wind and others.

The medium term projects under CPEC, he said would be completed by 2025, where as the long term projects would be completed by the year 2030, adding that development work on all the projects were gaining the momentum by every passing day.

He said that a complete national consensus was observed during the meeting of 6th Joint Cooperation Committee as all the federating units participated, which gave a good message to Chines government which also helped boost their confidence.

He said the Chinese government had also shown its intentions to include Diamir-Bash Dam projects in the CPEC, adding that government was also focusing the mega project which would enhance water storage capacity of the country.

He informed that land accusation process were completed by spending Rs 101 billion and project would be completed with in 8-10 years which would also help increase the life span of Mangla and Tarbela dams.

He said that in road infrastructure projects, up-gradation of KKH and Havellian Thakot Phase 2 was also under progress, which would bring about revolution in transportation sector of the country.—APP