Materialism: A perpetual abyss

junaid ashraf

THOSE who long only and solely for the worldly life, their cravings turns into a thirst, a never ending desire is the lesson of the story written by Umera Ahmed named “Shehr e Zaat.” For me “Shehr e Zaat” is not a mere fable; it is closer to a story which I and so many others around me can relate to. It has made me reflect on my own actions and has compelled me to scribble, because I think we should take lessons from this story in the real sense of the expression. The message it carries is the need of the hour, because, in pursuit of materialistic benefits we have forgotten the true purpose of this life. The equilibrium between spiritual and material life is nowhere to be found. In pursuit of worldly gains, spiritual life has receded to the background and we are caught up in the web of delirium with every passing day. We are so in love with this life of worldly enchantment that we have forgotten other face of the absolute reality, the existence of God, which is inevitable. We have fallen prey to worldly indulgences, but truth is, like every other mortal soul we will end up in dust and ashes.

Our drive for material goods is not run by hardships, but by the hungry demons of discontent which resides deep within our souls. We are swayed by the thought that we can achieve happiness by running after acquisitive luxuries alone and that wealth is the passageway to eternal happiness. In this race for worldly pleasures the spiritual aspects are greatly ignored which are equally if not more important than worldly chores. This drive of madness after material things would be more justifiable if there was confirmation that the pursuit for worldly gains leads to contentment. However, facts fail to show this. We are living in an era where annual discounts, sales, and black Friday’s result in to humorous but also brutal fights of consumers packed in massive crowds in shopping malls and stores.

By and large, we are living a life of ignorance and obliviousness; instead of purgation of our souls we desire physical ornamentation. Many good traditions and values have gone by the board because of extreme lust for material things. We have built walls of gold and silver around us; the walls are so high that we can’t see anything else, other than our so called precious selves. We are so trapped in our little world of obsession that we act like the kings on God’s land and turn a blind eye to the world around us.

Selfish and stoned hearts we have and our ignorance is giving a blind eye to everything else, what is wrong with us? We all have gone astray; our lives are full of fragile and false pleasures. There also seems to be a lack of capacity on our part to understand and appreciate the enjoyment that can be found in worshiping God.We think that all materialistic things we have are blessings of God but in reality, they often fulfill the characteristics of being “Israaf” (extravagance). We should try to figure out path of moderation in order to find salvation.

Sometimes the things which are very obvious, may just be a delusion, and when one realizes it, it is too late, just a dead end it is. It is time we focus our prospects to where our ship of life is directed too. The point I am trying to emphasize is, not leaving the worldly life aside but to find a balance between the spiritual and material life, between this world and the world hereafter. The greed and lust for material gains should stop before it is too late! We need to thank The Divine Power for everything we have, for the Creator knows what is best for his men.

— The writer is currently working under Young ISSI Professional corner at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.

Email:junaidashraf87@hotmail.com