Master Shakil’s anniversary observed

Parekhpora

Scores of people continued to visit the residence of slain freedom-loving commander Master Shakeel Ahmad Wani on his second death anniversary at Pakherpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday.

The people from the neighboring villages were seen thronging the residence since Sunday to offer condolences to Wani’s family and relatives.

Shakeel was killed in an encounter with the government forces on January 15, 2015 near Kellar forests in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The residents of Pahkerpora and in several adjoining areas observed a complete shutdown in memory of the deceased on Sunday due to which shops and business establishments remained shut. Traffic and other activities remained suspended in the area for the day. Before joining militant ranks, Shakeel was a working journalist and cameraperson with Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar. He was later appointed as teacher in the education department. He was killed along with four other militants from Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Several pro-freedom parties including the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) paid tributes to the militant alongwith others who were killed in the encounter two years ago.—KR