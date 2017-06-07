Master plan of DHA sports club approved

The master plan of the DHA Sports Club has been approved, said an official statement here on Tuesday. It said that the approval for the plan was accorded at the 9th Board of Directors (BoD) Meeting of DHA Sports Club (Moin Khan Academy) chaired by Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali.

The master plan would be implemented in three phases. In each phase, additional infrastructure facilities would be added, which would include the construction of additional pavilions around the cricket stadium, development of a state-of-the-art Snooker Room and a Board Room for meetings.

The Administrator said on the occasion that DHA Sports Club Phase-VIII was playing a pivotal role in harnessing and nurturing the sports talent of youth. He stated that all efforts should be made for developing a befitting sports facility for future generations with community driven vision that promises positive participation of youth in societal affairs.

BOD then reviewed the agenda points of the meeting and took appropriate decisions. BOD also decided to award Golden Membership to legendary sports players, celebrities and national heroes in recognition of their great talent and contributions to enhance the name and stature of the country.

Prominent among those include legendary cricketers Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Shoaib Muhammad, Rashid Latif, Sarfraz Ahmed and hockey legends Shahid Ali Khan and Hassan Sardar. Their presence will not only be a source of pride and prestige for the sports club but also a source of inspiration for the youth towards development of their sports talent, it said.—APP

