Massive protests over killings to continue: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, condemning the custodial killing of a youth, Shahid Bashir, by Indian troops in Handwara has said that massive protests will be launched if killing spree by Indian forces is not stopped.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a public gathering in Srinagar said, “If bloodshed continues with such impunity, there would be no other alternative left with people other than to start sustained protests.”

He also thanked the people of Kashmir for showing unity and supporting every programme of joint resistance leadership over India’s attempts to repeal Article 35A of Indian Constitution.

He urged people to remain vigilant and defeat all the conspiracies being hatched to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory.

“Coming under pressure the Supreme Court of India has deferred the case about Article 35A. But we have to be vigilant. Whenever the case is listed for the next hearing, people at that very point of time should come on streets. So we all have to be ready,” he said.

The Mirwaiz said that in the name of siege and search operations, South Kashmir had been turned into a battlefield.

“Human rights violations are at its peak in South Kashmir. Indian forces have adopted pick and choose policy to kill and target Kashmiri youth. Our youth are being killed under a well-planned conspiracy,” he deplored.—KMS