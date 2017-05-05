Massive military operation launched in Shopian

Srinagar

Indian forces have launched a massive military operation in many areas of Shopian district.

The forces’ personnel have besieged around twenty villages in the district and conducting searches during the military operation, which started in the middle of last night. Indian army is also using helicopters in the operation.

The operation was launched after some unknown persons snatched away five rifles from Indian policemen deployed at district court complex in Shopian on Tuesday night.

On the other hand, people are staging forceful demonstrations in the areas put under siege by the Indian forces. There are reports of massive clashes between the protesters and Indian men in uniform.—KMS