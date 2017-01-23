Massive frisking in Srinagar ahead of Indian Republic Day

Lal Chowk, Ihk

In occupied Kashmir, ahead of Indian Republic Day, January 26, massive frisking has been started in Srinagar including the commercial hub Lal Chowk and also in old Srinagar areas where commuters were asked by police and CRPF men to show their identity cards. Aadil Rashid, a resident of southern Pampore township, told media men “There is also tough frisking being conducted by police on the Srinagar-Jammu highway right from Sonwar. At Panthachowk, police stops almost every vehicle for frisking.”

In Srinagar, the main function for January 26 would be held at Bakhshi Stadium where Divisional Commissioner Kasdhmir Baseer Ahmad Khan would unfurl the tri-colour. Reports from various district headquarters said forces have already launched frisking operations in the locality. “Intense frisking is going on in South Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam,” they said.

A huge deployment has been made on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and every suspect undergoes a thorough search. Frequent travellers on the highway said they are being stopped by the forces at various points.—KMS